Actor Raj B Shetty has joined forces with superstar Mammootty in Vysakh's upcoming high-octane film Turbo. Mammootty, who previously collaborated with Vysakh in movies like Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja, will not only act but also produce the film under his banner, Mammootty Kampany. With this new venture, the film anticipates a powerful combination of talent and action, marking an exciting addition to both actors' cinematic journeys. Turbo: Mammootty Reveals Exciting New Project with Director Vysakh, Actor Begins Filming! (View Pics).

