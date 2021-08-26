If you happen to be a fan of the iconic MG Ramachandran aka MGR, then we bet you will be the happiest. As one of the late actor's most loved Tamil films titled Ulagam Sutrum Vaaliban is re-releasing in theatres. The 1973 science-fiction movie will hit the screens on September 3, 2021. This one was helmed, produced by the actor himself.

Check It Out:

#MGR as the director, producer and hero - people’s favorite #UlagamSutrumVaaliban to re-release on September 3rd! Digitally remastered and Dolby Atmos mixed version coming to theatres. Shot across Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries..@7GFilmsSiva pic.twitter.com/28L9RW4eVg — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2021

