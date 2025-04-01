In an unfortunate incident in West Bengal's Kolkata, two goods trains collided today, April 1. According to news agency IANS, the head-on collision between the two goods trains occurred on NTPC's privately operated Lalmatia MGR line between Kahalgaon and Farakka. It is also learned that the Indian Railways is assisting NTPC with restoration by providing a 140-tonne crane from Sahibganj via Malda Division. Gang of 20 Behind Looting of Kolkata People by Fake Central Agency Officers: Police.

Goods Trains Collide on NTPC's Privately Operated Lalmatia MGR Line

Kolkata, West Bengal: A head-on collision between two goods trains occurred on NTPC's privately operated Lalmatia MGR line between Kahalgaon and Farakka. Indian Railways is not involved but is assisting NTPC with restoration, including providing a 140-tonne crane from Sahibganj… pic.twitter.com/VyHHTVlrZc — IANS (@ians_india) April 1, 2025

