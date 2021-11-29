Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh are all set to be featured together in the upcoming Malayalam film titled Vaashi. It is written and helmed by Vishnu G Raghav and bankrolled by the actress’ father, producer G Suresh Kumar under the banner of Revathy Kalaamandhir. The makers have shared pictures of the film’s lead stars. Yes, Tovino and Keerthy have joined the sets of the film and are geared up to shoot for it. The two can be seen holding the clapperboard and are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Tovino Thomas And Keerthy Suresh On The Sets Of Vaashi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)