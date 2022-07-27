Dhanush would be seen playing the role of a professor in Venky Atluri’s bilingual film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The poster features Dhanush’s character seated in a library and indulged in writing something. He is dressed in a short-sleeved shirt and teamed it with pants. The teaser of the film, produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, will be out tomorrow at 6pm. Vaathi/Sir: Dhanush Shares First Pic From Venky Atluri’s Directorial.

Dhanush In Vaathi/Sir

