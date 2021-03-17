After releasing two already hit songs, Maguva Maguva and Sathyameva Jayathe, the makers of Vakeel Saab have now dropped a new melody titled Kanti Papa. This one is a romantic track starring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan and it is soothing and fun to listen. Have a look.

Check Out Kanti Papa Song Here:

