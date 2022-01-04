After announcing that the Hindi trailer of Ajith starrer Valimai will release tomorrow, the makers has shared a poster from the film. The actor, dressed in all black, is looking dapper in the picture. It surely will make fans more excited about the film.

Check Out The Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)