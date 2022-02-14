Ahead of Valimai's release at the theatres on February 25, the makers of the movie today dropped new glimpse from the actioner that's insane. The video sees Ajith packing quite a punch while riding a bike as well as fighting the goons. Helmed by H Vinoth, AK plays an IPS officer in the movie.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)