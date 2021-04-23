The makers of Valimai had promised fans that they'll release the first look poster of Thala Ajith's film on the actor's birthday (May 1). But considering the current situation in India due to the second wave of COVID-19, the said decision has been postponed to a later date. So, no poster release on Ajith's birthday as of now. Check it out.

Boney Kapoor

