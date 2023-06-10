Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement ceremony was an intimate affair. The couple’s family members and relatives were seen in attendance for the event. Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Allu Arjun, Allu Sneha Reddy, Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi and many others arrived in style for Varun and Lavanya’s engagement. Check out some of the pics below: Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi Are Engaged! Check Out the Couple’s Engagement Rings (View Pics).

Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Konidela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Allu Arjun And Allu Sneha Reddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Chiranjeevi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

The Mega Siblings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

