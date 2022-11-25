Veera Simha Reddy’s first single titled "Jai Balayya" has been released! The song from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming action film is a mass anthem composed by Thaman S and crooned by Karrimullah. The song glimpses NBK’s mass avatar in Gopichandh Malineni’s directorial. Veera Simha Reddy Motion Poster: Title of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Next with Gopichandh Malineni Announced, Film to Release on Sankranti 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Lyric Video Of Jai Balayya Below:

