The title of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film, which was tentatively titled as NBK107, has been announced. The makers have dropped the motion poster and revealed that the film has been titled as Veera Simha Reddy. The film helmed by Gopichandh Malineni is set to be released on Sankranti 2023. Gopichand Malineni, Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan Pose for a Selfie To Commemorate Shooting of NBK107 (View Pic).

Veera Simha Reddy On Sankranti 2023

