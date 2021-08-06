The first look poster of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu starring South star Silambarasan is out! The picture sees the actor in a completely different avatar. Right from the backdrop to the makeup of the actor, the poster looks intriguing. The film is helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Silambarasan in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)