Ajith Kumar, currently on his 62nd film, is bringing Vidaa Muyarchi to the big screen, guided by Meezh Thirumeni and backed by Lyca production. Filming for the next part of Vidaa Muyarchi, is currently underway in Azerbaijan. Adding to the excitement, a photo of Ajith, Arjun Sarja, and Aarav enjoying a late-night dinner has gone viral, showcasing their strong bond on and off the screen. Ajith Kumar Fans Rush To Click Pictures With the Vidaa Muyarchi Actor on Spotting Him at Chennai Airport (Watch Video).

Arjun Sarja, Ajith Kumar, and Aarav Enjoys Late Night Dinner In Azerbaijan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)