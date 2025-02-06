Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated film Vidaamuyarchi, which hit theatres on February 6, 2025, transformed into a spectacle of fervour as his passionate fans celebrated the release in an extraordinary fashion. On opening day, cinemas across Tamil Nadu were flooded with an electric atmosphere, culminating in a shocking display when excited fans ignited fireworks inside the cinema halls. The chaos erupted during the screening of Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and starring Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Multiple videos capturing the pandemonium went viral, showing firecrackers exploding amid pivotal moments on screen, amplifying the craze of the devoted crowd. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Movie Review: Ajith Kumar Struggles To Keep This Thriller From Running Out of Gas (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ajith Kumar Fans Burst Crackers During 'Vidaamuyarchi' Screening

Watch 'Vidaamuyarchi’ Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)