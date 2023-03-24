Vishnu Manchu and Manchu Manoj are sons of veteran Telugu actor-producer Mohan Babu. Manoj posted a video on Facebook, which has now been deleted, showcasing the ugly fight that between his brother Vishnu and two other men. Manoj even accused Vishnu of beating his men and says that he often behaves in this way. This video has taken internet by storm and the rift between the Manchu brothers has grabbed eyeballs. Vishnu Manchu Slams Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan Says Hi’ Tweet, Asks ‘What Is Wrong With This Woman?’

Manchu Brothers Get Into Fight

Manchu Brothers Embroiled in Intense Family Feud. Vishnu Manchu and Manoj Manchu are in a fight, which has taken a drastic turn, where, on March 24, Manoj shared a video on social media of Vishnu arguing with two men.#ManchuManoj #ManchuVishnu #ManchuBrothers pic.twitter.com/vT4mjKqPOu — Zee Telugu News (@ZeeTeluguLive) March 24, 2023

