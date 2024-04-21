Actor-politician Ravi Kishan, who was last seen in Laapataa Ladies and Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai, has been making headlines after a lady named Aparna Thakur claimed to be his wife and revealed that they have a daughter together. The daughter, Shinnova, has now demanded a DNA test of Kishan by filing a lawsuit in a Mumbai court. In the lawsuit, Shinnova urged the court to declare that she is the biological daughter of Ravi Kishan, who was born out of his relationship with Aparna Soni. She has also sought a permanent injunction restraining Kishan from refusing to accept her as his biological daughter in any manner. Shinnova has also filed a petition before the court to quash an FIR registered against her mother. Ravi Kishan’s Wife Preeti Shukla Files FIR Against Woman Claiming To Be BJP MP’s Second Wife - Reports.

Ravi Kishan’s Alleged Daughter Shinnova Files Suit Claiming To Be His Biological Daughter

