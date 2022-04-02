Makers of Vikrant Rona has finally unveiled the release date and teaser of the movie. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona stars Kichcha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. The teaser video looks absolutely massive and thrilling. The movie will releases in theatres on July 28, 2022. Vikrant Rona Deadman’s Anthem Out! Kichcha Sudeep Is Savage in the First Glimpse From His Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Below:

