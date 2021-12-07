Kiccha Sudeep’s upcoming movie Vikrant Rona is touted to be a ‘fantasy action-adventure thriller’. It is one of the most-anticipated movies of the Kannada superstar. Sharing a glimpse of the film, Sudeep has announced the film’s release date. The visuals and background score are intriguing; Sudeep is seen in a fierce avatar and riding through the dense forest. It has been confirmed that Vikrant Rona will hit the theatres on February 24, 2022. The upcoming movie is written and directed by Anup Bhandari.

Vikrant Rona Release Date Announcement

