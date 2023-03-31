Taylor Swift is all set to receive the key to the city of Arlington, Texas, as the Eras Tour is slated to stop by there. To celebrate the singer performing in the city, the Mayor has deemed it the "Taylor Swift Weekend" and started putting up road signs that said "Taylor Swift Way" for photo opportunities. Grammy Awards 2023: Taylor Swift is 'Blown Away' After Her Directorial 'All Too Well' Wins Best Music Video, Thanks Her Fans in Heartfelt Message on Twitter.

Check Out the News:

Taylor Swift will be presented with the Key to the City of Arlington, Texas, in celebration of the Eras Tour stopping by. The mayor also declared it an official “Taylor Swift Weekend.” pic.twitter.com/kL6c4hnlqJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 31, 2023

