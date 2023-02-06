Taylor Swift won big at the 2023 Grammys as her short film All Too Well won Best Music Video at the awards night. Directed by her and starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, the short film is based upon the song of the same name and is also Swift's directorial debut. Taking to Twitter to thank her fans, Swift said she was "blown away" by the win. Grammys 2023 Winners Live Updates: From Beyonce to Taylor Swift, Check Out Who Won at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full List.

Check Out Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Tweet:

I can’t put into words what this means to me. For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen. https://t.co/nVoR1myP1f — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 6, 2023

