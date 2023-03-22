In a horrifying incident, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was severely beaten by a group of men in a South Florida gym. Reportedly, he suffered major injuries, due to which he was rushed to a hospital by an ambulance. 6ix9ine tried to fight the attackers, but all in vein. Costa Titch Dies: South African Rapper Passes Away While Performing at Ultra South Africa Music Festival in Johannesburg, Video of Him Collapsing on Stage Goes Viral.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalised:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

