In a tragic incident, South African rapper Costa Titch died while performing on stage. According to reports, the 27 year old artist was performing at a show before suddenly slumping on stage and confirmed dead a few minutes later. A video has surfaced on internet which reportedly shows Costa collapsing on stage. Gangsta Boo Dies at 43; Rapper, Known as Lola Mitchell, Was Former Member of Three 6 Mafia .

Costa Titch Dies

DEVELOPING: South African rapper Costa Titch reportedly dies on stage at Ultra music festival https://t.co/u5hOckRjl2 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 12, 2023

Watch Video of Costa Titch Collapsing on Stage:

🚨BREAKING🇿🇦🎶: 27 year old South African rapper and dancer, Costa Titch, has passed away. The rapper collapsed on stage during his performance at the Ultra South Africa festival, at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg. He reportedly died after. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/GlewARGlsL — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce👨🏾‍🍳🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) March 11, 2023

