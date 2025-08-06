British singer-songwriter and guitarist Terry Reid has died at the age of 75 on August 4. He was best known for his electrifying vocals and turning down offers to join legendary rock bands Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple. He was reportedly suffering from cancer. The news of his passing was confirmed to USA Today through a statement by his record label, which read, "Deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and collaborator Terry Reid. Terry wasnt just a legend - he was a true original. His voice has that rare magic that could shake a room or break your heart in a single note. But beyond the voice, Terry was warm, funny and uttely himself always." The reason behind his demise were not disclosed. Santhosh Balaraj Dies: Kannada Actor Passes Away at 34 After Suffering From Jaundice.

British Rock Legend Terry Reid No More

Rest In Peace Terry Reid 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/l3pRhVsgRm — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) August 6, 2025

