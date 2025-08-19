Japanese voice actress Tomo Sakurai died at the age of 53 due to cancer. She was most popular for voicing the Pokémon character Cynthia. According to reports, she was undergoing treatment for cancer and was admitted to a hospital on August 4 after her condition worsened. According to a post shared on her X (formerly Twitter) handle on August 16, Tomo Sakurai breathed her last on August 13. The statement shared on her X reads, "Sakurai was aiming for a full recovery from her illness and was always working hard with us on her treatment. However, we are deeply saddened at this turn of events. We sincerely apologise to everyone who has supported her." Apart from the Pokémon series, Sakurai is also known for her works in Attack on Titan, Dragon League, and Shakugan No Shana, among others. Achyut Potdar Dies: Aamir Khan Calls His '3 Idiots' Co-Star ‘A Wonderful Human Being, and a Great Colleague’ (See Post).

Japanese Voice Actress Tomo Sakurai No More

