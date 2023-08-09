The Singapore Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a series of theft in dwelling cases and fraudulent possession of property of Pokemon cards, that were stolen from various locations around Singapore. The Police received several reports from victims in May 2023 regarding four separate cases of theft in dwelling where boxes of Pokemon cards were stolen from stores in the vicinity of Paya Lebar and Clementi. As per Singapore Police Force, The man will be charged in court on August 8, 2023 with theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871 and fraudulent possession of property under Section 35(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act 1906. National Book Lovers Day 2023 Wishes: Twitterati Share Beautiful Pics and Greetings to Celebrate the Joy of Reading.

Here's the Post of the Singapore Police Force:

