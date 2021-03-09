This past week WandaVision, Marvel’s first Phase 4 project finally ended its 9 episode run on the streaming service Disney plus. The show primarily focused on Wanda’s grief after the traumatic events that she had to go through in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Being the first MCU project since 2019, fans were excited to see what this show would set up for the cinematic universe going forward. As is the norm with comic book fans, fan theories ran rampant every week after each episode dropped. WandaVision Finale Ending Explained: What Do the Two Post-Credit Scenes Mean for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Marvel Phase 4? (SPOILER ALERT).

Much to the fans surprise, none of them came to fruition due to the show is very much focused on the character of Wanda and Vision. So let’s take a look at the 5 big theories that the show debunked. WandaVision Finale Episode: Twitterverse Cannot Get Over Wanda’s Transformation Into Scarlet Witch!

Remnants of a Discarded Universe

When Disney acquired FOX in the first quarter of 2019, it marked the end of FOX’s X-Men universe. The New Mutants was the final movie to come of FOX’s Marvel slate. So of course when Evan Peters showed up as Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver in the show, fans theory started brewing that he was the exact same character from the FOX movies since the character was played by Evan Peters in those set of movies as well. Much to the fans disappointment he just ended up being a random resident of Westview that was mind-controlled by Agatha Harkness.

Something’s Strange

With a bunch of cosmic things going on in the show, a lot of fans expected the sorcerer supreme himself “Doctor Strange” to show up in the season finale. But again, much to the fans disappointment nothing of that sort’s did happen. Rather the finale was much more focused on wrapping up Wanda’s story than setting up cameos.

A Fantastic Cameo

When Monica Rambeau mentioned having a space engineer as a contact to help her free the residents of Westview, Fans on Reddit, Twitter and YouTube started theorizing that it would be Reed Richards aka “Mr. Fantastic” from the Fantastic 4 family, but in the end it just turned up to be a random space engineer who provided Monica with a Space Rover.

It Wasn’t the Devil All Along?

The primary villain of the show was never revealed in any of the promotional material of “WandaVision”. So fans started to speculate as to who it could be. The show did its part of course by dropping hints to it being Marvel’s version of the devil “Mephisto”, but fans were sure surprised to see that “it was Agatha all along”. The witch, Agatha Harkness turned out to be the primary antagonist of the series played wonderfully by Kathryn Hahn.

The Commercials

The show itself at the start was presented in a sitcom format. So there would be these commercials playing in between to showcase certain products that in some ways were related to Wanda. In those commercials, there was a couple that a lot of people theorized to be Wanda’s parents, but all they happened to be were random commercials to be dropped in between the show, showcasing Wanda’s grief.

These were some of the popular fan theories that the show debunked, and while they might have not come to fruition, we still have to give WandaVision props for telling a self-contained story about grief and love and that kicked off this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a bang.

(Story contributed by Rohit Rajput)

