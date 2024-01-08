With the powerful tagline "Before I breathe my last. For one last time, watch out for my claws," Aarya 3 Teaser has been unveiled by the creators. Sushmita Sen makes a formidable comeback in her fierce 'sherni' avatar, engaging in gun battles, sword fights, and dynamic action sequences. The teaser, released recently, has heightened anticipation for the release. Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9, promising viewers an intense and thrilling experience. Aarya Season 3: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need To Know About Sushmita Sen–Ram Madhvani’s Disney+ Hotstar Series!

Watch Aarya 3 Teaser Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

