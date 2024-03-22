YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, was arrested a few days ago in connection to the snake venom used at a rave party case. On Friday, a court in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, granted bail to him. Abhishek Kumar, who has been strongly supporting Elvish, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and reacted to his bail. The actor wrote, 'Jai Shree Ram (folded hands emoji) Bola tha na sab acha hoga (red heart emoji) #Bailgranted.' Here’s How Munawar Faruqui Reacted to Elvish Yadav’s Bail in Snake Venom-Rave Party Case (Watch Video).

Check Out Abhishek Kumar's Tweet:

Jai shree ram 🙏 Bola tha na sab acha hoga ❤️#Bailgranted — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishekkuma08) March 22, 2024

