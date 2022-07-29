It was earlier this morning that we reported that Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya received a letter from Karan Johar where he welcomed her to the Dharma family. The actress was extremely elated and took to social media to share the letter given by KJO. Fans were extremely excited to know details about her association with the producer. Well, now we have one more actor joining the bandwagon. Arjun Bijlani, who was seen in quite some music videos put out a Twitter post posing with Karan Johar. He also received a letter from KJO where he thanked the actor for being a part of his film. It will be interesting to know what is Karan Johar’s next project with Arjun Bijlani! Arjun Bijlani Shares Photos from His Switzerland Getaway With Wife and Kid!

Take a look at his Twitter post:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)