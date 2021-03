Bigg Boss 7 fame, Ajaz Khan who has been in hot waters for the past few days due to the ongoing drug case has now been remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau's Custody (NCB) until April 3, 2021. He was arrested for his connection with Batata Gang. Also, around 4.5 grams of alprozol tablets were recovered from his house. Have a look.

Actor Ajaz Khan remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till April 3. — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

