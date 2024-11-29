Bigg Boss fame and actor Ajaz Khan's wife, Fallon Guliwala, was arrested by the customs department on Thursday (28 November) in alleged connection to drugs case. On October 8, the agency arrested Khan's employee Suraj Gaud, for allegedly ordering 100g of mephedrone (MDMA) via a courier from a European country. According to reports, the drugs were delivered to an office in Andheri, Mumbai. Customs officials searched her Jogeshwari home and reportedly seized 130 grams of marijuana and various narcotics. ‘EVM Ka Khel Hai Sab’, Says Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan As He Gets Lesser Votes Than NOTA in Versova Seat of Maharashtra.

Dosto, wahi chaal wapas chali jaa rahi hai mere aur Meri family ke sath . Iss baar puri family target hai. Abhi khul kar keh nai sakta Lekin aaplog samajhdaar hai. Aaj pehli baar Bahut tensed hu aur ghabraahat Ho rahi hai. Khud ke liye Nahi, balke Meri family ke liye. Mai Bahar… — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) November 28, 2024

क्या सच बोलना गुनाह है? अब मेरे बाद मेरे परिवार को टारगेट किया जा रहा है। प्रशासन आखिर चाहता क्या है? क्या यह किसी दबाव में है? मुझे सच बोलने की सजा नहीं मिली, लेकिन हमेशा झूठे मुकदमों में फंसाया गया। अब मेरे परिवार को भी निशाना बनाया जा रहा है। मैंने हमेशा सच्चाई का साथ दिया है।… — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) November 28, 2024

