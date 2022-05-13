Reportedly a TV adaptation of the hit videogame series Alan Wake is in development at AMC. AMC is known best for producing shows like Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead. The games follow a best-selling novelist by the name of Alan Wake who tries to uncover the mystery behind his wife's disappearance during a vacation.

Check Out The Source Below:

An ‘ALAN WAKE’ TV series is in the works at AMC. (Source: https://t.co/sauBt2ww9y) pic.twitter.com/JC8zfk5m1r — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)