The iconic voice behind Max Payne, Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2, and Zachariah Trench in Control, James McCaffrey, has passed away at the age of 65 after bravely battling multiple myeloma, a form of bone marrow cancer. Surrounded by loved ones, the actor bid farewell on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy cherished by fans worldwide. Jack Axelrod, Grey's Anatomy Actor, Passes Away at 93.

James McCaffrey Dies At 65

James McCaffrey, the voice behind Max Payne, has died at 65 pic.twitter.com/oOSU86nCEO — ScreenTime (@screentime) December 18, 2023

