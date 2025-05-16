Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025 is now live with offers for gamers. On May 15, 2025, Epic Games Store shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the start of its popular MEGA Sale. The sale started on May 15 and will run until June 12. During this time, gamers can get free games, big discounts on popular titles, and Epic Rewards boosted to 20% when using Epic's payment system. Some of the games on offer include Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced, EA Sports FC 25, Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition, Tankhead, and Hogwarts Legacy. Epic Games will also provide free mobile games as part of its MEGA Sale. The Epic Games Store is accessible on Android devices globally and on iOS within the European Union. However, availability may vary depending on the region. GTA VI Launch on PS5, Xbox Series Consoles on May 26, 2026: Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveals Characters and Map Locations; Check Expected PC Release Timeline.

Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025

You’re getting WAY more than you bargained for. Check out the Epic Games Store MEGA Sale from now until June 12 at 11AM ET for FREE games, huge deals, and Epic Rewards boosted to 20%! https://t.co/dPOShzWp2Z pic.twitter.com/cAzY2uCWi3 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 15, 2025

