Sab TV show Ali Baba - Dastaan-e-Kabul Chapter 1 has been introducing quite some entertaining drama. SAB TV has now shared a glimpse of a romance brewing between Ali Baba and Shehzaadi Mariam. There will be a sequence where Ali Baba will be seen teaching Mariam on how to live life and the latter will be impressed. Ali Baba – Dastaan-E-Kabul Chapter 1 Spoiler Alert: Simsim To Go Along With Talisman To Get the Second Half of the Diamond (Watch Video).

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony SAB (@sonysab)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)