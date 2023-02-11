ALTBalaji is a leading Indian digital entertainment platform and the popular online platform and recently they have announced the launch of its new identity with a dynamic new logo- ALTT . The company said that the new logo represents the company's commitment to deliver expectation entertainment and they are more focused to rebrand their strategy. Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor Step Down as Heads of ALTBalaji; Vivek Koka is New Chief Business Officer per Official Statement.

Check The New Logo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)