TV actress Anita Hassanandani who has been part of prominent shows like Kkavyanjali, Naagin, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein revealed to TOI that she has quit acting after her son Aaravv Reddy’s birth. She and her husband Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy a few months back.

Anita told the portal, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic."

Anita With Her Child:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

