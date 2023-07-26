With Malti Devi backlisting Samar and taking over Anupama's dance academy, Star Plus' hit show is all set for another major twist. As per latest promo shared by the makers, we get to see Rupali Ganguly's Anupama dreaming of playing hide and seek with her children Samar (Sagar Parekh), Paritosh aka Toshu (Ashish Mehrotra), Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne), and Choti Anu (Asmi Deo). However, in minutes, her playtime with kids turns ugly as photo frame featuring her children falls on ground and shatters. Anupamaa then wakes up from her dream, and speculates about an unexpected twist that awaits in her life. Anupamaa: Emotional Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Main Maa Hu’ Dialogue Will Make You Cringe (Watch Viral Video).

Anupamaa Promo:

