Fans are going gaga over Rupali Ganguly's dancing skills as the onscreen Anupamaa grooved to Pushpa's popular song "Saami Saami" for Gaurav Khanna (Anuj). Well, on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, the actress in a red saree was seen doing the track's hook steps and rest is history. Not to miss, Gaurav in Allu Arjun mode. Indeed, MaAn is magical! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch Dance to Rashmika Mandanna’s Hit Song Saami Saami From Pushpa (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)