Raveen Tandon is all set to win hearts with yet another intriguing performance. The stunning actress would be seen playing the character Kasturi Dogra in the upcoming Netflix series, Aranyak. The makers have released the teaser of the show and Raveena has left us intrigued as a local cop in this mystery thriller. The teaser gives a glimpse of how the police force comes together when a teenage tourist disappears in a misty town. You’ll also get to catch glimpses of Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana’s characters.

Watch The Teaser Of Aranyak Below:

