Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt for cervical cancer awareness has angered fans and celebrities. Actress Arti Singh, expressing dismay on Instagram, called it "disgusting" and criticised the lack of true awareness. She shared her personal experience of losing both parents to cancer and urged Poonam to visit hospitals to witness real struggles. Bipasha Basu also condemned the act as "beyond pathetic behaviour," calling out the PR team involved. Poonam's team had falsely announced her death on Instagram, causing shock among fans and industry insiders. The insensitive PR stunt received widespread criticism for exploiting emotions and spreading misinformation. ‘Shame on You’! Lock Upp Fame Saisha Shinde Calls Out Poonam Pandey Over Fake Death Stunt, Blocks Her Contacts (View Pic).

Arti Singh's Post On Poonam Pandey's Fake Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

Actress Bipasha Basu Reacts

Arti Singh's Instagram Post

