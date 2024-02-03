Saisha Shinde, who was a co-contestant of Poonam Pandey in Kangana Rasnaut’s Lock Upp, criticised the actress for pretending to die, calling it a distasteful publicity stunt for cervical cancer awareness. Saisha, disgusted by Poonam's actions, blocked her on social media. Poonam falsely claimed on Friday that she succumbed to cervical cancer at 32, later revealing it was for raising awareness. Netizens and Saisha condemned the insensitivity, with Saisha expressing personal pain, saying, "Death is not a joke! Death is not a publicity stunt! SHAME ON YOU @poonampandeyreal." She shared deleted screenshots of blocking Poonam across platforms. Poonam Pandey Not Dead: Ekta Kapoor Calls Out for the ‘Insensitive Campaign’ Over Cervical Cancer Awareness.

Check Saisha Shinde's Instagram Story

Saisha Shinde's Instagram Story

