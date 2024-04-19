Arti Singh, Krushna Abhishek's sister, is all set to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan in a private ceremony in Mumbai on April 25. Ahead of her wedding, the actress visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to seek divine blessings before starting a new chapter in her life. Arti has also started sending out wedding invitations for her big day and has shared pictures of them on her Instagram stories. In the latest update, details regarding Arti Singh's wedding venue have been revealed. According to ETimes TV, the actress will marry Dipak Chauhan at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. In the interview with ETimes TV, she shared, "It's not that I won't be wearing heavy jewellery or won't have functions. Everything will happen. I will opt for heavy look and jewellery but that will be for the main day. But now I am liking how things are going. I like the simplicity, I like being simple. My wedding is in Iskcon Temple. Mera mann waisa he that karne ka and I am happy everything is happening that way." The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode One Review: Netizens Give Big Thumbs Up to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's Comedy Show.

Arti Singh To Tie the Knot With Dipak Chauhan at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai

Aditi Singh Gears Up for Her Haldi Ceremony

