Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 12 on Colors will soon witness a Diwali special episode. The channel took to its social media handle to share the theme of Ramayan stating: ‘Diwali special episode ko aap nahi kar sakte miss, kyunki Raam aur Sita ki jodi aayegi iss manch dene contestants ko apna aashirwaa’. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Zorawar Kalra Opens Up on His Elimination; Says, ‘I Plan To Host Some Cookery Shows’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)