Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on Colors recently saw the renowned chef, Zorawar Kalra being eliminated. His last performance in a recent episode showcases his ever growing graph as a dancer. The latter who danced on Rishi Kapoor’s song in the Kapoor Special episode managed to woo everyone with his energetic yet so cute performance. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Zorawar Kalra Talks About His Journey in the Show and His Elimination; Shares, ’This Is Something That I’ve Always Wanted To Achieve’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Now, he exclusively spoke to LatestLY on his elimination and his plans ahead. MasterChef India Season 5 Judge Zorawar Kalra Opens Up on Being a Part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Says ‘If I Get an Opportunity To Entertain People I’ll Definitely Consider It’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Zorawar mentioned, “I knew that I would be eliminated at some point because I am not a dancer per say. But I am very happy with my journey so far and take forward some very good memories with my fellow contestants and the show. I have a few projects in my kitty and I plan to host some cookery shows too. “

