Arvind Kumar, who was popularly known playing the role of Chaurasia in sitcom Lapataganj, died of cardiac arrest on July 11. According to reports, Kumar was on his way to work when he suffered a stroke and was urgently taken to the hospital. Rohitashv Gour, who played the lead role of Mukundilal Gupta in the serial, confirmed Kumar's death. He added that the actor was financially stressed and it was taking a toll on him. Na Chul Passes Away At 36; Weak Hero Class 1 Actor Was Getting Treatment for Exacerbated Health Issues.

