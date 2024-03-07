This week, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa leads the TRP charts with a commanding 2.6 rating, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at 2.4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Jhanak secured the third spot with a 2.3 rating. Teri Meri Doriyaann made it to the top 5 list with a 1.9 rating. Based on the ratings, Anupamaa is winning viewers' hearts. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2024: Anupamaa Regains Its Top Spot Followed by GHKKPM; Bigg Boss 17 Makes It to Top 5 List.

Anupamaa leads the TRP Charts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)