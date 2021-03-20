Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are all set to star in the upcoming music video Bepanah Pyaar. The actress shared the first look poster of the song on Instagram and captioned it "The thrilling story will be out on 24th of March at 11AM on @VYRLOriginals." It will be interesting to see Naagin 5 duo's chemistry in the song.

