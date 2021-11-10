Well, seems like Afsana Khan paid the price of losing her cool on Bigg Boss 15, as we hear that she is evicted from the reality show. For the unaware, after Umar Riaz did not pick her for the VIP room, the singer lost control and amid this also tried to harm herself with a knife. This hazardous act did not go down well with Bigg Boss and reportedly she has been kicked out of BB 15. However, an official confirmation on this is yet to come.

Check It Out:

Correction: #AfsanaKhan is EVICTED from BB15 House. We got to know that today's evening she is going to fly back to Punjab to her home. Whether she will be entering house later or not, is still yet to be decided by makers. For more details: https://t.co/euB3mEWX2t#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2021

